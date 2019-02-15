Sampdoria To Probe Serie A Pair’s Interest In Tottenham Target, Keen To Create Auction

Follow @insidefutbol





Sampdoria are set to contact Inter and Juventus to probe their interest in Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Joachim Andersen, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.



The 22-year-old Danish defender has impressed at Sampdoria this season and has attracted the interest of several top clubs in Europe.











Andersen is one of the centre-backs Manchester United have been tracking as they look to bring in a defender into their squad for the next summer transfer window.



But Tottenham are the Premier League club who have shown the most interest in him, and according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, they have identified him as Toby Alderweireld’s potential replacement in the squad.





Alderweireld is likely to leave Sampdoria in the summer and Spurs are set to make a move for Andersen, who could be available for a fee of around €25m.



Sampdoria are aware of Tottenham’s interest, but are set to get in touch with Inter and Juventus to know whether they will make a move for the defender at the end of the season.





The two Serie A giants have been following the Dane’s development, but are yet to make any concrete moves to sign him.



Sampdoria are looking to ratchet up the interest in Andersen in order to drive up his eventual transfer fee.

