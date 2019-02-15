Stamford Bridge Will Test Your Resolve, Former Chelsea Star Tells Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Sinclair believes it will be a test of character for Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.



Manchester United lost their first game under Ole Gunner Solskjaer’s tutelage when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.











Until then the Norwegian had an unbeaten record as caretaker boss and there was a wave of positivity at Manchester United following the doom and gloom of Jose Mourinho’s final days at Old Trafford.



But Manchester United are looking to provide a reaction to a defeat and will be up against Chelsea on Monday night for a place in the sixth round of the FA Cup.





And Sinclair believes it will be a huge test of their resolve and the world will wait and see whether the Manchester United players can provide a positive reaction to a big defeat in the Champions League.



The former Blue told FansBet: “If you are looking at it from a Chelsea aspect, the one thing that Man United have not been tested on is their resolve after a bad result.





“Obviously it has all been going pretty rosy for Ole and the squad at Man United over the last few weeks since has come into the club.



“We have seen a great transformation and credit to him, but now they have to show a different mentality, a reaction from a poor result.



“All of a sudden we will see what they are made of when they come to Stamford Bridge.”



Chelsea did knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup in 2017 and beat the Red Devils in the final last season.

