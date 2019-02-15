XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 11:28 GMT

Stick To The Plan, Steven Gerrard Tells Rangers Stars Ahead of St Johnstone

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has urged his players to remain patient and stick to their gameplan, if they cannot score an early goal against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The Gers return to action in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since their 4-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittdorie last week, when they lock horns with St Johnstone on Saturday at Ibrox.




Despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup tie last Saturday, Rangers will be aiming to build on their five-game unbeaten run, during which they have scored 14 goals.

However, the Gers will have to tackle Tommy Wright’s men, who will be eyeing a strong reaction after losing all of their last five games across all competitions.
 


And ahead of their crunch league clash at Ibrox, Gerrard has warned his players to remain patient and stick to their gameplan, even if they cannot score an early goal on Saturday.

The Gers boss also admitted he knows there will be a reaction from the visitors and insisted it will be a tight affair since the opposition are known for their organisation.
 


“I think there will be a reaction from St Johnstone, we are expecting a tight St Johnstone team who won't give much away”, Gerrard said in a press conference.

“It's nice to be back at Ibrox on a Saturday at 3pm in front of a full house.

“Hopefully our gameplan lets the players go and open St Johnstone up, but if the goal doesn't come early we have to keep going and stick to the plan.”

Rangers will be without the services of Alfredo Morelos, who is currently serving a three-match suspension following his dismissal against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
 