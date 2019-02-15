XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/02/2019 - 14:50 GMT

This Is Your Chance – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tells Manchester United Attackers To Step Up

 




Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard’s injuries have provided a huge opportunity for others to step up for the next few weeks for Manchester United.

Lingard and Martial’s performances have been pivotal to Manchester United's rejuvenation under Solskjaer since December and they have been the first choices alongside Marcus Rashford in the front three.




But the duo picked up injuries against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night and are set to miss two to three weeks of action during a crucial period for Manchester United.

However, Solskjaer believes it opens up opportunities for Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to stake their claim in the attacking line-up, with academy stars Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes also snapping at their heels.
 


The Manchester United boss remains confident of cobbling together a unit ahead of visiting Chelsea on Monday night.

“This is a chance for anyone who plays, Alexis, Romelu, Chongy or Angel”, the Norwegian said in a press conference via MUTV.
 


“Anthony and Jesse have done really well for us, they’re vital but then again with Rom and Alexis, they’ve got different skill sets and will be able to show what they can do.

“So we just need to gel a team together for Monday.”

Sanchez attracted heavy criticism for another docile performance in a Manchester United shirt against PSG on Tuesday night.
 