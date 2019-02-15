This Leeds Star Can Become England International – Former White With Glowing Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has backed Kalvin Phillips to become a full England international at senior level, if he continues to perform consistently.



Phillips, who came up through the ranks at Leeds, has been a central figure at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa’s regime so far this term.











The 23-year-old has played a part in all but three games in the Championship this season and continues to remain a vital cog in the Whites’ push for promotion.



And in the wake of his latest and impressive performance against Swansea City, that catapulted Leeds to the summit of the league table, Whelan has claimed that Phillips can represent England at senior level.





The former White hailed his attributes and backed Phillips to become a full international in the future, if he can continue to perform consistently for Leeds.



“He covers the ground so quickly, anticipates balls being played into strikers, into midfield players, he wins, he challenges”, Whelan said about Phillips on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.





“He ticks every single box for me in that role.



“Not only has he matured as a player, but if he keeps going the way he is then I can actually see him being an international player as well.



“It's the range of passing.



"It's everything that you'd want in that defensive midfield role.



“I cannot tell you how important he is to this side when he plays.”



Phillips, who is under contract at Elland Road until 2021, has notched up 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

