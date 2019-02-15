Timo Werner Will Consider This Key Fact – RB Leipzig Coach On Future of Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick believes the trust Liverpool target Timo Werner enjoys at the club will play a key role when it comes to the striker's decision over his future.



Werner is rated as one of the top young forward talents in Europe at the moment and his consistent performances at RB Leipzig have seen him repeatedly linked with a move away.











Several top clubs have been keeping tabs on Werner, including Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, and the player himself has conceded he will likely need to leave to reach the top of the game.



While there is an acceptance at RB Leipzig that Werner will leave at some point, Rangnick feels there are some key elements that could make him stay at the club for a while longer.





The coach indicated that the trust and acceptance the striker enjoys at RB Leipzig is nothing compared to what he would get at a new club.



“Here, Timo is appreciated by everyone”, the RB Leipzig coach said in a press conference.





“He feels a very high level of acceptance and sympathy here.



“I think that is not completely unimportant for a player such as Timo.”



Werner has already netted 21 goals for RB Leipzig in all competitions this season.

