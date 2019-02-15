Unai Emery Isn’t Under Much Pressure – Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Arsenal’s Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League shot-stopper Shaka Hislop insists that Unai Emery is not under pressure at Arsenal, due to the lack of success the club have had in recent years.



The Gunners suffered a disappointing defeat against BATE Borisov during the first leg of their round of 32 clash in the Europa League on Thursday night at the Borisov Arena in Belarus.











Despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession, Emery’s men failed to make the best use of their chances as they fell prey to a solitary goal from Stanislaw Drahun in the 45th minute.



And in the wake of their defeat to the Belarusian champions, Hislop feels that Emery is under no pressure whatsoever to make an immediate impact in north London.





“I don’t think he is under an awful lot of pressure”, Hislop said on the ESPN FC show.



“I think he is thrown under the radar for a couple of reasons.



"One, he took over the hot seat from a man who has been there for some 22 years and he took over a club that finished sixth last season.”



The former West Ham and Newcastle United custodian pointed to Arsenal’s recent history as the reason why Emery is afforded the luxury of time to stick on the plasters needed at the Emirates.



Hislop also compared the recent success enjoyed by Arsenal's top six rivals and stressed the Gunners do not have the same resources.



“Even so, as you compare and contrast it with other clubs and the other managers, there is not a whole lot to boast of in their recent history”, he continued.



“You could talk about Mourinho and Manchester United.



"Manchester United are Manchester United.



"Liverpool got to the Champions League final.



"Manchester City given their spending are expected to finish at the top every season.



“Spurs continue to punch above their weight.



"Chelsea, as disappointing as they were last season, the season before that they were champions.



“You look at all those and put Arsenal against them and you’re not quite sure that Unai Emery is working with a similar stature club.”



Arsenal will be without the services of Alexandre Lacazette, who was sent off in the 85th minute against BATE Borisov, when they host the return leg at the Emirates next Thursday.

