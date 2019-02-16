Can’t Defend Like This At Liverpool – Bayern Munich Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has conceded that his team need to better defend against Liverpool than they did against Augsburg on Friday night.



The German champions scored a close 3-2 win over Augsburg in a Bundesliga game ahead of their big Champions League trip to Anfield on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last 16 tie.











Liverpool have been on a break due to their early elimination from the FA Cup and have been training in Spain in a warm weather camp this week.



Neuer admits that he would have liked to keep a clean sheet ahead of the big games against Liverpool, but conceded that he could have done nothing about the goals.





However, he insisted Bayern Munich will need to show more defensive resolve against a team of Liverpool’s attacking qualities.



Neuer told Eurosport Germany: “The goals were amazing.





“As a goalkeeper, you cannot do much.



"We finally wanted to keep a clean sheet.



“Liverpool are an offensive team and we have to defend better there.”



Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and are currently second in the league table behind Borussia Dortmund.

