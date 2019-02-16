XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/02/2019 - 12:17 GMT

Can’t Defend Like This At Liverpool – Bayern Munich Star

 




Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has conceded that his team need to better defend against Liverpool than they did against Augsburg on Friday night.

The German champions scored a close 3-2 win over Augsburg in a Bundesliga game ahead of their big Champions League trip to Anfield on Tuesday night for the first leg of their last 16 tie.




Liverpool have been on a break due to their early elimination from the FA Cup and have been training in Spain in a warm weather camp this week.

Neuer admits that he would have liked to keep a clean sheet ahead of the big games against Liverpool, but conceded that he could have done nothing about the goals.
 


However, he insisted Bayern Munich will need to show more defensive resolve against a team of Liverpool’s attacking qualities.

Neuer told Eurosport Germany: “The goals were amazing.
 


“As a goalkeeper, you cannot do much.

"We finally wanted to keep a clean sheet.

“Liverpool are an offensive team and we have to defend better there.”

Bayern Munich have not been at their best this season and are currently second in the league table behind Borussia Dortmund.
 