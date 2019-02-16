XRegister
06 October 2018

16/02/2019 - 16:31 GMT

Fernandinho and Leroy Sane Start – Manchester City Team vs Newport Confirmed

 




Fixture: Newport County vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with League Two side Newport County in an FA Cup fifth round clash at Rodney Parade this evening.

Pep Guardiola is keen for his men to avoid what would be a giantkilling in Wales, but remains without the services of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy.




Newport stunned Championship side Middlesbrough in the last round, running out 2-0 winners at home.

Guardiola opts to select Ederson in goal, while in defence he plays John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi as the central pairing. Fernandinho slots into midfield with Leroy Sane, David Silva and Phil Foden also picked. Riyad Mahrez starts, while Gabriel Jesus is up top.

If the Manchester City boss wants to make changes during the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

 


Manchester City Team vs Newport County

Ederson, Zinchenko, Stones, Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Sane, Silva (c), Foden, Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes: Muric, Laporte, Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Bernardo
 