Gareth Southgate Criticism Was Unfair – Manchester United Star

Manchester United centre-back Chris Smalling believes England manager Gareth Southgate has been unfair with his criticism of him.



Smalling has 31 international caps to his name, but has not featured for England since June 2017 and has not been part of a squad since October of that year.











The defender was a regular in the Manchester United squad, but Southgate scrapped him from his World Cup plans, citing Smalling’s lack of ability on the ball.



The 29-year-old believes the England manager has been very unfair with him and insisted that Southgate was happy with his performances until he decided to drop him from the team.





Smalling feels after playing regularly under four different managers at Manchester United, he was hard done by the England boss’ logic behind not selecting him.



However, he admits that it has made him even more determined to play at the top level for Manchester United, but is unsure whether he is going to play for England in the future.





Smalling told the Times when asked about Southgate’s criticism: “I did think it was unfair.



“I played a few games under him, like Germany away [in March 2017], played quite well, spoke to him after the game and he was singing my praises.



"Come that summer, it all changed.



“I can only respect what he says. I can’t say I agree. As much as it knocks my confidence, I’m not going to lie.”



Smalling also insists that top managers have picked him regularly and his determination to succeed at Manchester United remains.



“But I know I’ve played under Louis [van Gaal], Jose [Mourinho] and Sir Alex [Ferguson], all these top managers who’ve backed me. It probably pushes me, what he said.



“After that, I was more determined to make sure that I stuck in this team and contributed. I feel I have done.



“I’ve not spoken to Gareth not since it all happened.



"Whether he’d go back on it, or see something different …”

