He Was Decent, Felt Sorry For Him – Steven Gerrard Tips Hat To Rangers Star

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has given winter window signing Glen Kamara an honourable mention despite the Gers turning in a poor performance against St Johnstone and admits he felt sorry for the midfielder.



Gerrard handed Kamara his debut at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday and the midfielder clocked all 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw.











The Rangers boss was unhappy with the display from his team, but feels amidst the rubble, Kamara did put in a decent first shift in a light blue shirt.



"That’s just not Rangers across the board", Gerrard told Rangers TV.





"I thought Glen Kamara had a decent debut and I actually felt sorry for him as there wasn’t much quality around him.



"We were waiting for Ryan Kent to take four on today and create magic, but you can’t wait for other people to do it for you in a Rangers team – you have got to take responsibility yourself and I never saw the real Rangers today so I am hugely frustrated."





Kamara joined the Gers in last month's transfer window from Dundee, after initially signing a pre-contractual agreement.



Rangers could slip eight points behind league leaders Celtic on Sunday, if Brendan Rodgers' men can take all three points from their meeting with Kilmarnock.



The Gers are next in action on Wednesday evening when they play Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock side in a Scottish Cup replay.

