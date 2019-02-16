XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/02/2019 - 19:35 GMT

I Don’t Feel Sorry For You, Steven Gerrard Tells Out-of-favour Rangers Stars

 




Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists that players lacking in game time cannot point the finger at him as the reason.

Gerrard has utilised his squad over the course of the season so far, but a number of players have struggled to secure the game time it was expected they would receive.




Striker Kyle Lafferty was tipped to feature on a more regular basis, but the Northern Irishman appears to be behind Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos in the pecking order, while centre-back Nikola Katic has slipped into bench-warming duties. Left-back Lee Wallace meanwhile remains firmly out of the picture.

Gerrard knows that squad players can become frustrated, but insists the way to handle the situation is to produce in training to the point which a manager is forced to change his team.
 


And the Rangers boss feels no player can blame him for a lack of opportunities.

"Whoever is not in the eleven [should] push to get into the eleven", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.
 


"I don't feel sorry for subs or squad players.

"For me, it's your job every day to improve and push and make the manager play you.

"The easy excuse for subs, squad players and players not getting much game time is 'oh, the manager doesn't give me enough opportunities'.

"I don't think anyone can point a finger at me for that this year."

Gerrard increased his selection options in the January transfer window by bringing in Matt Polster, Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Defoe.
 