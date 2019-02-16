XRegister
16/02/2019 - 12:07 GMT

Leeds United Lock Academy Talent Down To New Contract

 




Leeds United have locked talent Robbie Gotts down to a new contract.

The 19-year-old has impressed Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds have moved to make sure he continues his development at Elland Road.




Gotts has put pen to paper to a deal running until the summer of 2022.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed regular game time for Leeds Under-23 side this season, scoring three goals under the watchful eye of coach Carlos Corberan.
 


Gotts has been involved in the first team set-up under Bielsa.

The teenager has been included in Bielsa's matchday squads on several occasions over the course of the campaign.
 


Gotts will now be looking to kick on and force his way into the team under Bielsa, with Leeds pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Bielsa has shown himself willing to trust in academy players this term, with the Argentine going with a small first team squad group.
 