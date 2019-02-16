Manchester United Target Motivated To Continue At Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has insisted that he has the motivation to continue at Napoli.



The Napoli defender is considered to be one of the elite centre-backs of world football and has been on the shortlist of targets of many top European clubs over the last 18 months.











Koulibaly is said to be on the top of Manchester United’s wanted list and the club are expected to make a big money offer to snare him away from Napoli at the end of the season.



There are suggestions that the Senegal defender could look to move on from Napoli next summer, but Koulibaly believes he has enough reasons to continue at the San Paolo and keep growing.





The centre-back told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport: “Since I have been here, I have always been trying to grow with Napoli.



“I have a lot of motivation to continue here and I want to keep doing this.”





Koulibaly is flattered by the interest of some of the top clubs, but believes he has to prove his mettle and reach a higher level to match the greats.



“I am happy that many teams follow me, but I want to show on the pitch that I am at the same level as some of the greats.



“And I want to show it in the future.”



The defender signed a new contract until 2023 with Napoli last year.

