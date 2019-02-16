PSG Interest Shows I Am Ready For Big Club – Everton Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye believes Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in him in January shows that he is ready to play for a top European team.



PSG wanted to sign the Senegal midfielder in the winter transfer window and tabled two bids towards the end of the month.











But Everton were determined not to sell him and despite the player’s request to leave, the Merseyside club decided against letting him move to the French champions in January.



Gueye admits that it would have been a dream come true had he joined PSG as he feels each footballer wants to play at such top clubs and feature in the Champions League.





But the midfielder believes the interest from PSG showed that he is on the radar of top European clubs and he wants to work harder now to make sure they come back for him in the summer window.



Speaking about interest from PSG in January, Gueye told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It’s a dream that unfortunately didn’t come true.





“Every player works to join big teams, to play in big games such as in the Champions League.



“But I was honoured that PSG showed interest in me.



"Now I know that I have interest from those kinds of clubs and that I am ready to join a top European club.



“I am going to work harder to get the focus back on me.



"It may not be over with Paris.”



The 29-year-old, who has 62 international caps to his name for Senegal, has a contract until 2022 with Everton.

