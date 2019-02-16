XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/02/2019 - 21:26 GMT

Reminds Me of Frank Lampard – Serie A Side’s Youth Boss On Arsenal Target Nicolo Zaniolo

 




Andrea Grammatica, head of the youth section of Serie A side SPAL, believes that Arsenal target Nicolo Zaniolo has shades of Frank Lampard about him.

Zaniolo has been turning heads with his performances at Roma this season and the Serie A giants are already working to lock him down to a new contract.




The midfielder, who recently scored in the Champions League against FC Porto, is attracting interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

Praise is flooding in from all corners for Zaniolo and Grammatica, who was head of the youth section at Virtus Entella, where the midfielder started his career, feels he resembles a Premier League legend.
 


Grammatica told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "For the physical, technical, game vision and heading [side of his game], even if the latter fundamental has been little shown, he reminds me of Lampard.

"I think he can become a devastating player in the middle of the pitch, rather than as an attacking midfielder or an attacker."
 


The SPAL youth boss' assessment is sure to further sell the prospect of signing Zaniolo to a number of clubs, with his comparisons with Lampard indicating he believes the midfielder could make the grade in the Premier League.

Zaniolo joined Roma from Inter last summer as part of the deal which saw Radja Nainggolan go in the other direction.
 