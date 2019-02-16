We Were Good Enough To Do It – Jermain Defoe Bemoans Tottenham Not Winning More Trophies

Follow @insidefutbol





Jermain Defoe believes Tottenham Hotspur should have won more trophies during his time at White Hart Lane and admits he is looking to add to a thin medal collection at Rangers.



Scottish giants Rangers snapped up Defoe from Premier League outfit Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal in the January transfer window and are looking to the 36-year-old to help power their push for silverware with his goals.











But Defoe has had little luck when it comes to lifting trophies during his career and his only senior success came at Tottenham when he helped the north London giants to collect the League Cup in 2008.



Defoe was part of a number of Spurs sides, over two separate spells with the club, that were highly rated and tipped for trophies.





And, though not able to put his finger on why he only won one trophy with Spurs, Defoe does feel the north London giants should have collected more silverware.



"At Tottenham we won the League Cup and I've always said that the squad and team that we had [should have won more]", Defoe told Rangers TV.





"I was there nine years and I look at some of the squads that we had, great players, but at the same time we didn't really live up to the expectation.



"Obviously we did well, we always got into the Champions League and stuff like that, but I still believe that we should have done a lot more in terms of medals.



"We were good enough to do it, but it was just getting over the line.



"I don't think we had that know-how and experience to get over the line", the striker continued.



"Then we started bringing in players who had that like William Gallas, who had won trophies, [Emmanuel] Adebayor came in and a lot of senior players to try and help us.



"We always got close, but to get over the line was difficult.



"I've come here and maybe we'll win everything – it would be great."



Spurs have still found trophies elusive in the years since Defoe departed and, despite securing regular Champions League football under Mauricio Pochettino, have not picked up silverware since the League Cup success in 2008.

