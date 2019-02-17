XRegister
17/02/2019 - 12:59 GMT

Dust Yourselves Off For Leeds Trip, Bolton Boss Tells Trotters

 




Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has urged his players to dust themselves off and go again to get back on track in the race to avoid relegation when they play Leeds United in their next game.

The Trotters suffered a demoralising 4-0 defeat at the hands of Norwich City on Saturday to condemn themselves to their 19th defeat of the ongoing Championship season.




Despite fellow relegation battlers Rotherham United and Reading dropping points, Bolton failed to take advantage of the situation as the visitors cruised to a win on the back of goals from Teemu Pukki (two), Marco Stiepermann and Emiliano Buendia.

And in the wake of their crunching defeat at the hands of the new table-toppers, Parkinson has urged his players to pick themselves up just in time for the clash against Leeds at Elland Road on Saturday.
 


The Bolton boss insisted there is still only a three-point gap between themselves and safety and stressed they must have a go again when they visit west Yorkshire this weekend.

“We have to and there is still only a three-point gap”, Parkinson told the club’s official website when asked about preparing for the Leeds game.
 


“Rotherham have drawn, Reading have lost and we need to dust ourselves down and go again.”

Bolton have scored the fewest number of goals in the division after finding the back of the net on just 21 occasions from their 33 games so far this season.
 