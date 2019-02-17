Former Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho In Stands At Ligue 1 Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is in the stands at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy this afternoon.



The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United in December, but is continuing to make sure he keeps a keen eye on the game, rather than taking a complete break from football.











And he is in northern France this afternoon, watching Lille's home Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier.



While Mourinho has managed in several countries over the course of his career so far, he is yet to taste French football.



👉 Regardez qui est invité dans les travées du @StadePM pour assister à #LOSCMHSC 😉



Non, non, vous ne rêvez pas c’est bien José Mourinho, le « special one » en personne 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VE3iMxB0KB — LOSC (@losclive) February 17, 2019



He is now running the rule over Lille, who sit second in the Ligue 1 standings, ten points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.



Lille are locking horns with Montpellier, who are in sixth place and have proven tough to beat so far this term.





Montpellier have suffered the second fewest defeats in Ligue 1, behind just PSG.



Manchester United meanwhile have flourished in Mourinho's absence and are now inside the Premier League's top four.

