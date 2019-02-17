Going Home Always Possibility For Me – Arsenal Loanee On South America

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee David Ospina has admitted he cannot rule out a return to South America in the future, but insists he is solely focused on playing regularly for Napoli at the moment.



Ospina, who was deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates after the arrival of Bernd Leno, made a season-long switch to Serie A with Napoli last summer.











The Colombian earned his first move to Europe back in 2008, when he joined OGC Nice from Atletico Nacional in his home country, before eventually joining the Gunners in 2014.



Despite spending almost a decade in Europe, Ospina has refused to rule out a return to South America in the future and revealed there was contact from Boca Juniors while he was at Arsenal.





However, the 30-year-old also insisted he is solely focused on enjoying regular involvement at Napoli for the time being, even though a return to South America is in the back of his head.



“My goal now is to continue playing in Europe, to have continuity at Napoli, or where I will have the opportunity”, Ospina told Radio Blue.





“I do not exclude a return to South America.



"We have had many contacts with Boca in the past few years, but when I was at Arsenal the transfer agreement was not found.



“Going back to my home is always a possibility in my head.”



Ospina, who is entering the final year of his contract in the summer, has made 17 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this term.



Napoli will be obligated to sign him on a permanent basis from Arsenal if he hits the 30-appearance mark.

