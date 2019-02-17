Good Start – Leeds United Loanee Pawel Cibicki Delights At Season Opener

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Pawel Cibicki has hailed a superb display from Elfsborg in their 2019 season opener on Sunday.



Cibicki, who is out of favour at Elland Road under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, is currently on loan at the Swedish club and was picked as part of the starting eleven against Hassleholms in the Swedish Cup.











He clocked all 90 minutes in an impressive 5-1 win for Elfsborg and is delighted at how his season has begun.



Cibicki took to social media to write: "Good start to the season! See you on Saturday!"





Elfsborg are next in action on Saturday when another Swedish Cup clash is on the agenda, against IK Frej.



Cibicki spent the first half of the season on loan in Norway with Molde, but was instantly shipped out from Leeds upon his return, completing another loan switch, to Elfsborg.





The attacker has made just ten appearances for Leeds during his time at Elland Road and the jury is out on whether he will have the opportunity to add to that number.

