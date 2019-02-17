XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2019 - 20:24 GMT

Good Start – Leeds United Loanee Pawel Cibicki Delights At Season Opener

 




Leeds United loanee Pawel Cibicki has hailed a superb display from Elfsborg in their 2019 season opener on Sunday.

Cibicki, who is out of favour at Elland Road under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, is currently on loan at the Swedish club and was picked as part of the starting eleven against Hassleholms in the Swedish Cup.




He clocked all 90 minutes in an impressive 5-1 win for Elfsborg and is delighted at how his season has begun.

Cibicki took to social media to write: "Good start to the season! See you on Saturday!"
 


Elfsborg are next in action on Saturday when another Swedish Cup clash is on the agenda, against IK Frej.

Cibicki spent the first half of the season on loan in Norway with Molde, but was instantly shipped out from Leeds upon his return, completing another loan switch, to Elfsborg.
 


The attacker has made just ten appearances for Leeds during his time at Elland Road and the jury is out on whether he will have the opportunity to add to that number.
 