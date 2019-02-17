I Felt Rusty – Rangers Star On Rare First Team Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers custodian Wes Foderingham has conceded he felt a bit rusty after making a rare appearance against St Johnstone on Saturday in the absence of the suspended Allan McGregor.



The Gers were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw at Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership as Tommy Wright’s men walked away with a gritty point.











Steven Gerrard handed out a rare opportunity in the starting eleven to Foderingham in the absence of McGregor, who is serving a two-match suspension for kicking out at Lewis Ferguson at Pittodrie earlier this month.



And after making only his second appearance in the Premiership this term, Foderingham has conceded he felt a bit rusty out there on the pitch.





The Englishman admitted that training cannot be compared to match experience and insisted he is working hard to try and make the best of every elusive chance that is offered to him.



Despite his disappointment with the result, Foderingham revealed that he was pleased with his performance after making two crucial saves to deny the visitors.





“To be honest I felt a little bit rusty, I made a couple of decent saves but I haven’t played for a while”, Foderingham told Rangers TV.



“Overall I was pleased with my performance though.



“I train well, I work hard in the gym but nothing can prepare you for actual football out there on the pitch.



“I take my chances when they come and I keep putting pressure on Allan.”



Foderingham, who joined Rangers from Swindon Town in 2015, was the first choice shot-stopper at Ibrox before McGregor took over from him last summer.

