Leeds United Lock Winger Down To New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have secured talent Clarke Oduor's future at Elland Road, with the starlet penning a new contract.



The winger has put pen to paper to a deal running until the summer of 2020.











Leeds also have the right to extend Oduor's contract by a further year, meaning he could potentially stay at Elland Road until 2021.



The 19-year-old has clocked regular game time under Leeds Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan this season, helping the club's second string to the top of the Professional Development League North.





Oduor has already caught the eye of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa and made his senior debut earlier this year.



The winger turned out for Leeds in the FA Cup, as the Whites took on QPR at Loftus Road in January.





He will now be bidding to kick on a push for further first team opportunities, as he looks to win a longer contract with Leeds in the future.

