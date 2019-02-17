Photo: Two Goals On My Debut, Former Leeds Talent Delighted

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United talent Eoghan Stokes has expressed his delight with an impressive debut for Derry City against University College Dublin on Saturday.



Stokes, who spent six years with the academy at Leeds and had been tipped to make an impact, turned out for the Under-18s and Under-23s, before securing a move back to his homeland with Bohemians following his release last year.











The 22-year-old striker netted five goals during his debut season in the Republic of Ireland’s top flight and subsequently earned himself a move to Derry City on a free transfer earlier this month.



Stokes made his league debut against University College Dublin on Saturday and played an impressive role during their 3-0 win at the Brandywell Stadium.





And in the wake of his impressive league debut, Stokes took to social media in order to express his delight with the match-winning display on Saturday.



The former White hailed the atmosphere generated by the Derry City fans on the night and expressed his excitement about marking his debut and beginning the season with such a promising performance.





“What an atmosphere last night”, Stokes wrote while posting a picture of him celebrating one of the goals.



“Great way to start the season with three points and to get off the mark for Derry City with two goals on my debut.”



Stokes has featured prominently for Republic of Ireland across various age groups, but he is yet to make his senior debut for the national team.



It remains to be seen if he will earn another opportunity in English football with his displays in the Irish top flight.

