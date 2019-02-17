Show Them – Sunderland Star Sends Message of Support To Josh Maja

Sunderland winger Luke Molyneux has sent a message of support to former team-mate Josh Maja, ahead of the striker making his Bordeaux bow on Sunday.
Maja was on the books at Sunderland until the January transfer window and proved to be a key source of goals for Black Cats boss Jack Ross.
But Maja would not sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light and the League One club opted to sell him to French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux.
Maja has been handed a start by Bordeaux this afternoon against Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game.
And Sunderland attacker Molyneux took to social media to wish his former team-mate well.
Molyneux wrote: "Show them what you can do lad."
Maja, who scored 15 goals in 24 League One games for Sunderland this season, penned a four-and-a-half-year deal at Bordeaux.
Sunday's game against Toulouse represents his Ligue 1 debut after he was an unused substitute against Paris Saint-Germain.
