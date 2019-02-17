XRegister
X
17/02/2019 - 20:01 GMT

Swedish Side’s Sporting Director Mum On Claims of Superior Offer For Celtic Star

 




Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson is keeping mum over talk that his club have made a superior offer than AIK to secure the services of Celtic right-back Mikael Lustig.

AIK are keen to take Lustig back to Sweden when his contract at Celtic expires in the summer and have appeared to be in pole position to snap the defender up.




But AIK are now facing serious competition from Malmo for Lustig's signature and it has been suggested that their financial proposal has been beaten by their Swedish rivals.

However, Malmo sporting director Andersson does not want to be drawn on claims his side are now pushing to sign Lustig, especially as the full-back remains a Celtic player.
 


He told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt: "I do not usually comment on players who do not belong to Malmo FF and I will not do so this time either.

"You are free to speculate. I do not want to comment on that [Lustig moving back to Sweden and Malmo being an obvious fit] either.
 


"He belongs to Celtic and so I don't think it is OK to talk about other people's players."

Lustig was an unused substitute in Celtic's 1-0 win away at Kilmarnock on Sunday, with winter window arrival Jeremy Toljan now having secured the right-back spot under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead.
 