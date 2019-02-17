Tottenham Fans Bored of Wembley – Premier League Legend On Spurs Wins Being Even More Impressive

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League legend Alan Shearer feels that Tottenham Hotspur fans are tired of going to Wembley and as such, Spurs' performances this season have been even more impressive.



Mauricio Pochettino’s men registered an emphatic 3-0 win over Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund during the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie at Wembley on Wednesday.











The win over high-flying Dortmund came in the wake of four consecutive gritty and valiant wins over the likes of Fulham, Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City in the Premier League.



And in the aftermath of their commendable performances in recent weeks without the services of Harry Kane or Dele Alli, Shearer has credited Spurs for their impressive displays.





The Premier League legend claimed that Spurs’ recent performances are impressive considering a number of issues, including that of the fans growing tired of the team playing at Wembley.



Shearer also insisted that playing in front of 30,000, 40,000 people at a stadium like Wembley can prove to be a difficult challenge and lauded Spurs for their invaluable ability to nick the result in recent times.





“When you put everything into the mix with stadium issues, with injury issues [Spurs have managed to do well to remain within close proximity of the title race]”, Shearer told Coral.



“And also when you’re playing at Wembley of late, because their fans are tired of going to Wembley, they are bored of going to Wembley.



“When you’re only playing in front of 25,000 or 30,000 people at Wembley, it can be very, very difficult, but they’ve just found a way to win games.



“Yes, they’ve left it late, sometimes they haven’t played well in the league games, but they’ve won the games and that is what you have to do.



“But against Dortmund, they were so impressive.”



Tottenham will next face Burnley away from home on Saturday, as they aim to make it five wins in a row in the Premier League.

