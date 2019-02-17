XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/02/2019 - 20:37 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Closely Scouting Leeds United Talent

 




Tottenham Hotspur scouts are continuing to closely track the progress of Leeds United's Jack Clarke.

Clarke has shot to prominence under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road this season and is doing his bit for Leeds' bid to win promotion to the Premier League.




The teenage talent has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months and Tottenham are scouting him closely, according to Football London.

However, Clarke's future may rest on whether or not Leeds can last the distance and win promotion.
 


Leeds made clear in the January transfer window that they were not willing to sell Clarke and the Whites remain keen to keep hold of the winger.

But if Leeds suffer a meltdown and fail to win promotion to the Premier League then they are sure to have their resolve tested in the summer.
 


The Whites were forced to cash in on young midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, who joined Sampdoria, last summer, as they looked to balance the books.
 