XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/02/2019 - 14:24 GMT

Tottenham Yet To Offer New Deal To Youth Talent, Clock Ticking Down On Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make any effort to keep youngster Jack Roles on a new contract, it has been claimed.

Roles, who has turned out for Tottenham's Under-23s on a regular basis this season, is out of contract with the north London giants in the summer.




The 19-year-old has chipped in with goals from midfield, scoring in the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy.

Roles scored in the UEFA Youth League in both games against Inter, while he also provided an assist against the Italians and against Barcelona.
 


But Roles' exploits do not appear to have caught Mauricio Pochettino's eye and, according to Football London, he is yet to be offered a new contract to stay at Tottenham.

With the clock ticking down, Roles could be set to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
 


The teen talent, a midfielder by trade, has also been deployed by Spurs as a winger, second striker and centre forward over the course of the season.
 