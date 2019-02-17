Tottenham Yet To Offer New Deal To Youth Talent, Clock Ticking Down On Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make any effort to keep youngster Jack Roles on a new contract, it has been claimed.



Roles, who has turned out for Tottenham's Under-23s on a regular basis this season, is out of contract with the north London giants in the summer.











The 19-year-old has chipped in with goals from midfield, scoring in the Premier League 2, the UEFA Youth League and the EFL Trophy.



Roles scored in the UEFA Youth League in both games against Inter, while he also provided an assist against the Italians and against Barcelona.





But Roles' exploits do not appear to have caught Mauricio Pochettino's eye and, according to Football London, he is yet to be offered a new contract to stay at Tottenham.



With the clock ticking down, Roles could be set to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.





The teen talent, a midfielder by trade, has also been deployed by Spurs as a winger, second striker and centre forward over the course of the season.

