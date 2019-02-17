You Learn Every Day – Leeds Star Lauds Marcelo Bielsa’s Training Methods

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Robbie Gotts has lauded Marcelo Bielsa’s training methods, revealing it brings out the best in everyone involved with the first team squad.



Gotts, who is a product of the academy at Leeds, has trained regularly with the first team since Bielsa took charge at Elland Road last summer.











The 19-year-old was entering the final few months of his contract at Elland Road, but recently signed an extension that will now keep him at the club at least until 2022.



Despite not having made his senior debut yet, Gotts has been named on the bench by Bielsa on several occasions so far this season.





The midfielder has also featured regularly for Carlos Corberan’s Under-23s side, who currently sit at the top of the Professional Development League North in England.



And in the wake of securing his future with Leeds, Gotts has lauded Bielsa’s training methods by claiming that it brings out the best in every player.





The Harrogate-born talent also admitted he is learning new things every day and revealed that Bielsa has been good with him in training sessions.



“Working under such a big manager, I am learning things every day and I really feel like I have come on as a player”, Gotts told the club’s official website.



“His methods bring out the best in you, he has been so successful and has been really good with me.”



Gotts also added that he now wants to take the next step by making his debut for the first team and be involved more often than not at senior level.



“I want to make the next step now and make my debut and hopefully I’ll be able to stay in and around the first team more often”, he added.



Bielsa has been a strong advocate of promoting youth at Elland Road this term with several players, including Gotts, getting the chance to be extensively involved with the first team.

