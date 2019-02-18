Did Fantastic, He’s So Professional – Celtic Star Hails Team-mate’s Rare Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has described Bhoys star Jonny Hayes as a top professional after his performance against Kilmarnock on Sunday.



Brendan Rodgers’ men opened up an eight-point lead over Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table after their late 1-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday at Rugby Park.











The visitors snatched a dramatic late winner through Scott Brown, who was also sent off in stoppage time, as they kept yet another clean sheet following the turn of the year.



Both Ajer and Hayes were handed an opportunity in the playing eleven against Killie on Sunday and effectively contributed to Celtic’s eighth consecutive clean sheet domestically after the winter break.





And in the wake of their valiant display at the back, Ajer has described Hayes as a top professional who always works hard in training and makes the best of his opportunities.



“I think Jonny did fantastic. The thing with Jonny is, he is such a professional player”, Ajer told the club’s official website.





“He comes into training and he works so hard, and plays whenever he gets the chance, he shows he’s always ready, and I think he did fantastic again.”



Hayes has clocked just 406 minutes of Premiership action for the Bhoys this season.



Celtic will next face Valencia away from home in the second leg of their round of 32 tie in the Europa League on Thursday.

