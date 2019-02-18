Do This And I Think We’ll Get Over Line – Leeds United Star On Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Adam Forshaw thinks that another good run of results strung together should be enough for the Whites to get over the line and win promotion.



The race for promotion in the Championship is entering its final lap with just 14 games remaining in the season for Leeds to try and make a return to the top flight next season.











Despite suffering a dip in form since the turn of the year, Leeds catapulted themselves to the summit of the league table after their 2-1 win over Swansea City last week.



However, both Norwich City and Sheffield United leapfrogged Leeds following the weekend’s results after playing an extra game compared to the Whites on Saturday.





But Forshaw feels that Leeds can take a hugely significant leap towards securing promotion if they can build on their win against Swansea and knit together a good run of form in the coming weeks.



“I think another run to be honest [will take us over the line in terms of promotion]”, Forshaw told LUTV.





“I think we gained a little bit of momentum from the win [against Swansea City], just try and get a few wins under our belts again and really pile the pressure on everybody else.



“I think if we look after what we are doing, we’ll be halfway there.”



Leeds will return to action in the Championship after a 10-day hiatus when they meet Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday.



They will start as firm favourites to see off Phil Parkinson's Championship strugglers.

