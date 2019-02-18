Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas Handed Leeds United U23 Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have named several first team players in their Under-23 side to take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has long been keen for players returning from injury and first team stars not clocking senior team minutes to keep sharp with the Under-23s.











And the Under-23s are again home to several first team players for their fixture on Monday afternoon.



Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who was recently number 1 for Leeds, starts between the sticks against Bolton.





The returning Gaetano Berardi is handed a start in defence, while winger Stuart Dallas also steps up his own comeback bid by being named in the starting eleven.



Izzy Brown, who has yet to make his senior bow for Leeds despite joining from Chelsea last summer, is also picked in the team.





The game sees first placed Leeds lock horns with fifth placed Bolton and the Whites Under-23s go into the match on the back of a Premier League Cup win over Notts County.



Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Bolton Wanderers



Peacock-Farrell, Hosannah, Oduor, Diaz (c), Berardi, Halme, Dallas, Gotts, Brown, Kamwa, Edmondson

