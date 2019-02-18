XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/02/2019 - 13:17 GMT

Genoa Set Asking Price For Crystal Palace and Juventus Target, No Bids Yet

 




Genoa have not yet received any offers for in-demand forward Christian Kouame, who is on Crystal Palace and Juventus' radar, but are plotting to sell him.

Kouame has earned admiring glances from a number of clubs due to the progress he has made in Italy with Genoa.




There has been speculation of offers going in for the 21-year-old, with Juventus, Crystal Palace and Roma keen, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Genoa have yet to receive a bid.

However, Genoa are preparing to sell Kouame if the right offer arrives and have slapped an asking price of €25m on his head.
 


Kouame has made 24 appearances for Genoa in Serie A this season, scoring four goals.

The attacker scored against Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, while he also chipped in with an assist against Juventus, as Genoa held the Italian champions to a draw.
 


Kouame is under contract with Genoa until the summer of 2023, leaving the Serie A side in a strong position to dictate the terms of his eventual departure.
 