Genoa Set Asking Price For Crystal Palace and Juventus Target, No Bids Yet

Genoa have not yet received any offers for in-demand forward Christian Kouame, who is on Crystal Palace and Juventus' radar, but are plotting to sell him.



Kouame has earned admiring glances from a number of clubs due to the progress he has made in Italy with Genoa.











There has been speculation of offers going in for the 21-year-old, with Juventus, Crystal Palace and Roma keen, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Genoa have yet to receive a bid.



However, Genoa are preparing to sell Kouame if the right offer arrives and have slapped an asking price of €25m on his head.





Kouame has made 24 appearances for Genoa in Serie A this season, scoring four goals.



The attacker scored against Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli, while he also chipped in with an assist against Juventus, as Genoa held the Italian champions to a draw.





Kouame is under contract with Genoa until the summer of 2023, leaving the Serie A side in a strong position to dictate the terms of his eventual departure.

