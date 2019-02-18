Helped Through Dark Days, Dark Moments – Rangers Star Salutes Medical Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has credited the physios and the medical department at Ibrox for helping him through the dark days that followed after his injury back in August.



Murphy, who impressed while on loan at Rangers last season, earned himself a permanent switch to Ibrox from Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last summer.











However, things did not work out according to plan for the winger, who picked up a season-ending injury while playing on the plastic surface at Kilmarnock back in August.



The 29-year-old underwent surgery on his knee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has had to patiently undergo rehabilitation since then.





Despite having very little chance of returning to action before the end of the season, Murphy has credited the physio and medical team at Ibrox for helping him through the dark days that followed after the injury.



Murphy revealed the entire department have been excellent in helping him during the course of his recovery and reiterated their importance throughout his patient rehabilitation process.





“All of the physios have been excellent, everyone in the medical department has really helped me along”, Murphy said on Rangers TV.



“Sometimes you have little dark days and dark moments.



"But they are there to help keep you going and to push you as far as you can go.”



On behalf of its members, PFA Scotland has already filed a petition to the SPFL to end the use of artificial surfaces in the Premiership.

