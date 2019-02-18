He’s Proven He Can Handle Senior Football – Liverpool Coach Salutes Loanee’s Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool Under-23s manager Neil Critchley feels that Reds talent Herbie Kane has now shown he can handle the senior game, with the midfielder on loan at Doncaster Rovers.



Kane, who progressed through the ranks at Liverpool, earned his first move away from the club when he joined Doncaster in League One on a season-long deal last summer.











The 20-year-old has been a stellar addition for Donny and has successfully made the leap into senior football, after featuring regularly for various age groups with Liverpool.



And in the wake of his success story at the Keepmoat Stadium in League One, Kane has come in for encouraging words from Critchley, who has seen the player develop under his watchful eye at Liverpool over the years.





The Reds Under-23s boss has hailed Kane, admitting he has had a fantastic season in England’s third-tier and lauded his consistency after hitting the ground running for Grant McCann’s side.



Critchley even went on to claim that Kane has now finally proven that he belongs at senior level owing to consistent performances while out on loan this season.





“Herbie has had a fantastic season.



"He is playing at a good level at the top end of League One and it's his first loan, first time he's played men's football”, Critchley told the club’s official website.



“You have to prove yourself to the manager and the players and he has done that.



“Straight away he made an instant impact and what has been great credit to Herbie is he has managed to stay like that.



“He has been consistent, game in, game out.



"He is more or less one of the first names on their teamsheet, which is brilliant for a young player like Herbie.



“He has proved to be a valuable member of their squad and hopefully Doncaster can have a good end to the season.”



Kane, who has clocked up over 3,000 minutes of playing time in all competitions this season, has netted seven goals and provided nine assists for Doncaster.

