XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/02/2019 - 20:49 GMT

I’m Buzzing – Gillingham Star Can’t Wait For Sunderland Trip

 




Gillingham striker Brandon Hanlan has revealed that he is "buzzing" to play at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and insists that he and his team-mates will go there with an open mind, trying to come back with something.

The Gills will be travelling 300 miles north to take on the promotion hopefuls, with the 21-year-old insisting that he cannot wait.




Though Steve Lovell's team currently languish in the bottom half of the table, Hanlan believes that anything is possible in such an unpredictable league.

I am buzzing to play there”, Hanlan was quoted as saying by Kent Online.
 


“You never know what can happen in this league, anyone can beat anyone and we go there with an open mind to try and come back with something."

On a personal level, the striker said that he will look to show his best and try to get behind the defenders to find the back of the net.
 


“I will be positive, like every game, play to my strengths, getting in behind the defender and hopefully getting goals.”

While the Black Cats are pushing for an automatic promotion place, Gillingham have taken 15 points from their last 12 games and have won five of 15 on the road in the league this term.
 