I’m Buzzing – Gillingham Star Can’t Wait For Sunderland Trip

Gillingham striker Brandon Hanlan has revealed that he is "buzzing" to play at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night and insists that he and his team-mates will go there with an open mind, trying to come back with something.



The Gills will be travelling 300 miles north to take on the promotion hopefuls, with the 21-year-old insisting that he cannot wait.











Though Steve Lovell's team currently languish in the bottom half of the table, Hanlan believes that anything is possible in such an unpredictable league.



“I am buzzing to play there”, Hanlan was quoted as saying by Kent Online.





“You never know what can happen in this league, anyone can beat anyone and we go there with an open mind to try and come back with something."



On a personal level, the striker said that he will look to show his best and try to get behind the defenders to find the back of the net.





“I will be positive, like every game, play to my strengths, getting in behind the defender and hopefully getting goals.”



While the Black Cats are pushing for an automatic promotion place, Gillingham have taken 15 points from their last 12 games and have won five of 15 on the road in the league this term.

