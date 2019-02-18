Kalvin Phillips Could Be Better Than Lewis Cook And Sam Byram – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Kalvin Phillips could end up doing more in the game than his fellow academy graduates Sam Byram and Lewis Cook.



Phillips followed in the footsteps of both Byram and Cook by coming up through the ranks at Elland Road and establishing himself as a vital cog in the first team.











However, Phillips has yet to earn his big move to the Premier League unlike Byram and Cook, who subsequently joined West Ham and Bournemouth respectively, after impressing at Elland Road.



Despite playing catch-up with the likes of Byram and Cook with respect to development until last summer, Prutton has insisted Phillips could be the pick of the academy bunch.





The former Whites midfielder admitted that Phillips has been a late bloomer, but went on to claim that he stands out as the best among the trio that came up through the academy.



“Phillips’ career so far has been a slightly slow burn (and I say that realising fine well that he’s only 23)”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“He didn’t have the immediate, sensational impact of a Sam Byram or a Lewis Cook but who could look at all three now and say with certainty that Phillips won’t be the best of the lot?”



Prutton also pointed to the once highly-rated Alex Mowatt, another academy graduate, as an example of how predicting how young players will develop is always a risk.



“You never can tell with academy players.



"Neil Redfearn once told me that he believed Alex Mowatt would play in the Premier League and he wasn’t alone there”, he continued.



“Mowatt drifted away fairly quickly but Phillips is still there at Leeds and more integral than ever."



Phillips will be eyeing building on Leeds’ 2-1 win over Swansea City when his side next face Bolton Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday at Elland Road.

