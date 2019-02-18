Leeds United Hopeful Kemar Roofe’s Season Not Over Despite Ligament Damage

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are hopeful that striker Kemar Roofe can return to action before the end of the season after he suffered knee ligament damage.



The Yorkshire giants have been heavily reliant on Roofe's goals this season, but suffered a blow last week when he picked up an injury in the 2-1 win over Swansea City at Elland Road.











Roofe is looking at a significant period of time on the sidelines and Leeds' first game without the services of the attacker will come this coming weekend against Bolton Wanderers.



Leeds are though hopeful that Roofe will be back before the season ends, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.





The season is entering a vital stage for Leeds, who slipped to third place in the Championship table following the weekend's results.



Roofe has netted 14 goals for Leeds in the Championship this season, along with providing two assists for his team-mates.





Leeds have 14 games left in the Championship this season as they look to earn automatic promotion.

