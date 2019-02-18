Out-of-favour Rangers Star Leaving Door For Summer Exit Open

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is leaving the door on an Ibrox exit in the summer firmly open, with the custodian making no bones about the fact he wants to play regular football.



Foderingham was displaced as Rangers' number 1 in the summer after the Gers signed experienced goalkeeper Allan McGregor.











He was handed a rare outing on Saturday as Rangers played out a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone, benefiting from McGregor serving a ban.



Foderingham insists that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard knows he wants to play, but the goalkeeper understands McGregor's form has made it tough for the Gers manager to pick him.





And Foderingham admits he will look closely at the situation in the summer, in an indication the option of leaving is on the table.



"Allan has done well. He is making it very difficult for me because he has played extremely well, particularly at the start of the season in our strong performances in Europe. He’s a top, top goalkeeper", Foderingham was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.





"All I can do, when I get the opportunity to play, is show my talents and keep training hard. I don’t pick the team so all I can do is keep training hard.



"I won’t put a timescale on it. I look at all the options that are available to me and I make decisions based on that so we will see where we are at the end of the season.



"We have had discussions and he knows I want to play. But I also know Allan is playing really well so it’s a difficult situation I’m in.



"I’m here till the end of the season so we will review it then."



Foderingham, who was praised for his performances in Rangers' draw with St Johnstone, will have another chance to start on Wednesday night against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup as McGregor remains banned.

