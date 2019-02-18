XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/02/2019 - 11:05 GMT

Photo: Former Leeds Star Ronaldo Vieira Delights In San Siro Outing

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has revealed his excitement after playing against Inter in Serie A, and feels his Sampdoria side were unlucky to lose.

Vieira, who came up through the academy at Elland Road, completed a shock £7.7m move to Sampdoria last summer, splitting opinion amongst Whites supporters.




The 20-year-old has featured sporadically for the first team at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, as Sampdoria ease him into Serie A action, and was brought off the bench against Inter.

Despite not being able to turn the game around, Vieira revealed his delight with making an appearance against Serie A giants Inter.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good game but very unlucky about the result!we move on⚽️ @unionecalciosampdoria #forzasamp

A post shared by Ronaldo Vieira (@ronyvieira8) on


However, the midfielder also feels that Sampdoria were unlucky with the result in the end after suffering a 2-1 defeat in Milan, courtesy of goals from Danilo D’Ambrosio and Radja Nainggolan, either side of an equaliser from Manolo Gabbiadini.

“Good game but very unlucky about the result. We move on”, Vieira posted on Instagram with a picture of him from the game.
 


The defeat proved to be Sampdoria’s ninth of the ongoing season and they occupy tenth place in the league table with 33 points from 24 games.

Vieira, was rated as one of Leeds' brightest prospects during his time at Elland Road, but the Yorkshire giants needed to balance the books and accepted Sampdoria's bid when it arrived.
 