Photo: Injury Is Just Excuse For Me To Come Back Stronger, Leeds Star Says

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has expressed his disappointment after suffering an injury, but has vowed to make sure he returns stronger.



Roofe, who has been instrumental in the Whites’ quest for promotion this season, suffered knee ligament damage during the 2-1 defeat of Swansea City at Elland Road last week.











The 26-year-old has netted 14 goals so far this season and will be a hugely significant miss for Leeds in the coming weeks as they continue to work towards securing automatic promotion.



In the wake of his injury, Roofe has taken to social media to express his disappointment with the incident.





However, the Englishman has admitted it will work as an excuse for him to get better and come back stronger than ever in the future.



“Devastated but it's part of the game. It's just an excuse for me to get stronger”, Roofe posted on Instagram with a picture of the injured knee.





Roofe is expected to have a significant spell on the sidelines due to the injury, but the Whites are hopeful that can make a comeback before the end of the season.



Leeds, who slipped to third in the league table after the weekend’s results, could return to the top of the table, if they secure maximum points against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road on Saturday.

