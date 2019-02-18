Photo: Izzy Brown Steps On To Elland Road Pitch For First Time In Leeds Shirt

Follow @insidefutbol





Izzy Brown, on loan at Leeds United from Chelsea, has stepped out on to the Elland Road pitch for the first time in a white shirt.



Leeds signed Brown on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea last summer, but the midfielder arrived still injured and in the thick of his recovery from a serious knee injury.











Brown has suffered setbacks along the way and is yet to turn out for Leeds' senior side, despite the Whites only having 14 Championship games left in the season.



He is though continuing to build up his fitness and has featured on several occasions for Leeds Under-23s.



📸 | Izzy Brown takes to the Elland Road pitch for the first time, as the U23s take on Bolton pic.twitter.com/v5SUkARXEP — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 18, 2019



With Leeds' Under-23s in action at Elland Road against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, Brown has taken to the Elland Road pitch for the first time.



Leeds took to social media to celebrate the occasion, posting a photograph of Brown walking out from the tunnel on to the famous Elland Road turf.





With games running out for Leeds this term, it remains to be seen if Brown can enjoy any sort of impact for the Whites before his loan ends.

