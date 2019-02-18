Sunderland Boss Jack Ross Not Certain of Predicting Gillingham’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross insists that it is not always easy to predict the kind of line-up the Black Cats will face in their next match and therefore the upcoming fixture against Gillingham on Tuesday will be yet another challenge for the team.



The Black Cats have drawn their last three league matches and are desperate to get back to winning ways to climb up the table as they seek automatic promotion.











The last time Ross's side played Gillingham, the match ended in a 4-1 scoreline for Tuesday's hosts, though the manager insists that it he does not expect an easy game.



According to Ross, all the teams are changing their personnel and shape given the tight schedule, and Gillingham will be no different.





“It’s hard to predict the league at this stage in the season because, as has been the case with us too, there’s quite a lot of variation in terms of personnel in games because of the schedule and demands of games", Ross said at a press conference.



“But as well, concern over familiarity means they change the way they play as well and Gillingham have done that in the last few games.





“So it’s not always easy to predict what you will face in terms of line-ups, but we do know that each and every team still has a lot to play for and this will another challenging game for us."



The 42-year-old manager also took time to point out the fact that teams coming to the Stadium of Light often respond well, but feels if they can take the best parts of their last two performances then they should be in good shape.



“We also talk often about how teams respond to coming and playing at the Stadium of Light, but equally if we can reproduce large parts of the Blackpool and Accrington performances – particularly in the forward areas – then we will be ok.”



Sunderland are in a play-off spot at present being placed fourth with 59 points from 31 games.



