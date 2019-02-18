This Leeds United Star Is Shining Example To Others – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton feels that Whites star Kalvin Phillips is an example to not just academy players, but even for some beyond his years.



Phillips, who is a product of the academy at Elland Road, has been a prominent first team figure at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa this term.











The Englishman has played an integral role in the Whites’ push for promotion from the Championship after having notched up 29 appearances in the league so far.



And Prutton feels that Phillips is a shining example to not just youngsters within the Leeds academy, but even for some players far beyond his years at the moment.





The former White lauded Phillips’ efforts this season and also insisted Leeds must try and build a team around him in the future.



“I’d struggle at this stage to pick out a better holding midfielder in the Championship and at 23, Phillips has become a player who Leeds need to build their team around”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.





“We’re bad in England at lauding young players who haven’t made a splash but he’s got over 100 appearances already, he’s having the season of his life and he’s the sort of athletic specimen who looks like he could play until he’s 40.”



Prutton also admitted that Phillips could become a future captain at Elland Road and stressed that he can go a long way as long as he continues to remain a Bielsa protege.



“When was Phillips last injured? When does he ever seem like his legs have gone as injury-time comes? Does anybody else think he’s starting to look like a club captain of the future?



“You don’t want his head to expand but his head never does, which is probably why he’s a Bielsa protege: willing to listen, willing to learn and convinced about the benefits of doing both.



“People will call him an example to other academy players. There are players beyond his years who could take a leaf out of Phillips’ book too.”



Phillips, who is under contract at Elland Road until 2021, will be aiming to maintain his good run of form against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday in the Championship.

