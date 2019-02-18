XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/02/2019 - 14:10 GMT

This Makes Bayern Munich More Dangerous – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Bayern Munich’s desire to turn their season around means they are dangerous opponents.

The Reds begin their Champions League knockout stage campaign when they host Bayern Munich at Anfield during the first leg of their round of 16 tie on Tuesday.




And ahead of their crunch meeting with the Bundesliga champions, Klopp has revealed what he feels could make Bayern Munich dangerous opposition in the Champions League this year.

The Bavarians have slipped behind Borussia Dortmund in the chase for the Bundesliga title, but are fighting hard to return to the top of the pile.
 


However, Klopp believes that Bayern Munich’s struggles in Germany after six years of dominance has them chasing their pride now and feels it will subsequently make them a dangerous opponent.

“After being six years the dominator of the league it was clear this year would be different”, Klopp said in a press conference ahead of the meeting with Bayern Munich.
 


“To become the champion you need to have the desire of a newcomer combined with the quality of a real contender.

“Maybe at the start of the season they didn’t have that, but now they are chasing the situation.

“From my point of view that makes them even more dangerous.”

Bayern Munich will be without both Jerome Boateng and Franck Ribery against Liverpool on Tuesday.
 