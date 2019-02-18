XRegister
18/02/2019 - 14:50 GMT

Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke Will Start Scoring – Jack Ross

 




Sunderland boss Jack Ross has no doubt that attackers Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke will hit the back of the net if the team keep creating chances for them.

The Black Cats have stuttered in recent weeks in League One, drawing four of their last five league games to throw fresh questions over the durability of their promotion bid.




Sunderland have now failed to beat Oxford United, Blackpool and Accrington Stanley in their last three league matches, games in which Grigg and Wyke have not scored; Grigg and Wyke started against Accrington last time out, with Wyke replaced in the 54th minute.

Ross though has given the pair a vote of confidence and insists they will start to put the ball in the back of the net.
 


The Sunderland boss told a press conference: "Will Grigg and Charlie Wyke will be frustrated because they’ve got a proven track record of scoring goals.

"The chances we’ve created for them, I think 9/10 they'd score.
 


"If we continue to create the chances for them, it won't be long before they take one."

Sunderland have the chance to return to winning ways on Tuesday night when they play host to Gillingham at the Stadium of Light in a League One fixture.
 