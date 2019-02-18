Yes, Virgil van Dijk Is Massive Miss – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is sure the Reds have enough quality in the squad to be able to cope with the absence of Virgil van Dijk against Bayern Munich.



Jurgen Klopp’s men will be without the services of the dependable Van Dijk, who will sit out of the first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, due to suspension.











The Reds boast the strongest defence in the Premier League this season and a lot of the credit has gone to Van Dijk for his commendable performances at the back.



And ahead of Liverpool’s crunch tie against Bayern Munich at Anfield, Henderson has claimed the Reds have enough quality in their ranks to cope with the absence of Van Dijk.





However, the Reds midfielder also conceded that Van Dijk will be a massive miss against Bayern Munich and insisted whoever plays instead of him will need to step up their game.



"He's a massive miss but I feel as though we have enough quality to be able to cope”, Henderson told a press conference.





“It's up to the whole team to defend, whoever plays there will know the role and what's expected of them."



Henderson also added that he will be willing to step in and play alongside Joel Matip in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, if the manager demands it from him.



"I'll always be ready to play and give 100 per cent for the team wherever I'm asked to play”, he added.



Liverpool are thin on options in defence after the absence of Van Dijk, coupled with injuries to both Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren.

