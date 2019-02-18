You Won’t Even Know It’s Been Injured – Rangers Star On Knee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has revealed that a surgeon has told him that his knee will be almost as if he has never had an anterior cruciate ligament injury when he has completed his recovery.



Murphy, who sealed a permanent switch to Rangers from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, suffered a season-ending injury back in August.











The winger picked up the ACL problem while playing on the artificial surface at Rugby Park and has been undergoing rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his knee.



And although he is not expected to fully recover before the end of the ongoing season, Murphy revealed that his surgeon has told him the knee will be almost as if it had never been injured after he completes his recovery.





The 29-year-old also admitted the physios at Rangers have been positive and reiterated their importance during a testing time off the pitch for him.



“My teammates at the moment are the physios and we have a good laugh with them every day and we all try to keep the spirits high and keep ourselves going”, Murphy said on Rangers TV.





“The best thing that the surgeon said to me was that your knee is going to be 99%, it’s up to you to make sure that the rest of your body is 100% before you go back playing.



“That’s what we’re working towards and it’s going well so far.”



Murphy clocked just 513 minutes of playing time in all competitions for Rangers before picking up the injury at Kilmarnock in August.

