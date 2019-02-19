20 Minutes Will Say A Lot – Liverpool Legend On Bayern Munich Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Dietmar Hamann believes Bayern Munich can calm the Anfield atmosphere down if they start well against Liverpool tonight in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.



The German champions are going into the clash against Liverpool tonight as underdogs and will be looking to escape Anfield with a positive result ahead of the second leg.











Liverpool are keen to take a decisive lead in the first leg ahead of their trip to Bavaria next month and they could decide the fate of the tie with a good performance at home.



And Hamann, who played for both Bayern Munich and Liverpool during his playing career, has warned the German champions about a heated atmosphere at Anfield tonight.





“It is going to be hot, the cauldron is going to burn”, the former midfielder told German magazine Kicker when speaking about the atmosphere at Anfield.



“You have to try and get rid of the emotions.”





Hamann believes Bayern Munich are experienced enough not to get caught up in the atmosphere and said: “The Bavarians are cold.”



The German also feels that Bayern Munich could force the Liverpool fans to bring down the volume if they start the game on a positive note and control the flow in the first 20 minutes.



“It is going to be very loud, but it can go quiet very quick as well, after just 15 to 20 minutes.



“The atmosphere after 20 minutes will show how good or bad Bayern Munich are playing.”



